Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 277 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 181,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 41,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.85. 111,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,605. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $67.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.