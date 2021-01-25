Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 59,454 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59,454 shares during the quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 322,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 41,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 9,626.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 87,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 86,926 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 747,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 106,914 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $10.97. 2,420,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,705,672. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

