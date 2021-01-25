Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $2.86 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.2% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $4.72 on Monday, hitting $344.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

