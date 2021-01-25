Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

HRC stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,350. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRC. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

