Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,755 shares during the quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.54. 94,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average is $59.26. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

