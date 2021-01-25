Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,854 shares of company stock valued at $154,997,378 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $328.65. 300,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,130. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.87 and its 200-day moving average is $330.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.31.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

