Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,957. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.79. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

