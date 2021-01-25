Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $17.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,136. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($2.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $105,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $87,552,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $25,543,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $23,918,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $11,347,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.