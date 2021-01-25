James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $56.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Compass Point lifted their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get James River Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in James River Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in James River Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

JRVR traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,029. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.