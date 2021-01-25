Carry (CRE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $175,604.00

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $13.89 million and approximately $175,604.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00091629 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 coins and its circulating supply is 6,510,609,999 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

