Aryacoin (AYA) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $7.39 million and $89,611.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • GoChain (GO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.
  • Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.
  • SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.
  • Veltor (VLT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.
  • SUP (SUP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00152963 BTC.
  • 888tron (888) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC.
  • Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
  • MOAC (MOAC) traded down 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Aryacoin

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The Reddit community for Aryacoin is https://reddit.com/

and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @
 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.