Digital Insurance Token Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $1.01 million and $4.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

