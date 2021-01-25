Raise (RAISE) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Raise has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a market cap of $90,304.64 and $868.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00052891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00125786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00268741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00037040 BTC.

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

Raise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

