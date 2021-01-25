IBM Retirement Fund Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 92,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 463,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,080,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

