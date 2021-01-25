IBM Retirement Fund Has $8.94 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,873 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Adobe by 2,160.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 70.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,584,000 after purchasing an additional 412,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,748 shares of company stock worth $2,200,062. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $472.34. 116,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,621. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.03 and a 200 day moving average of $474.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

