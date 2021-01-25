IBM Retirement Fund Has $4.15 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

