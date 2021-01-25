Adelphi Capital LLP Has $253.09 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Adelphi Capital LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,789,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,576 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 49.1% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Adelphi Capital LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $253,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,025,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,113,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 7,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $128.81. The stock had a trading volume of 118,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,871. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

