Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.67 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $5,846,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $185.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.97 and a 200-day moving average of $180.18.
In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.
L3Harris Technologies Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
