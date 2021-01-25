Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.67 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $5,846,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $185.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.97 and a 200-day moving average of $180.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

