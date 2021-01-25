Insight Financial Services Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Command Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $139.82. 159,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,757. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $142.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

