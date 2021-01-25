CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 17.4%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB)’s share price was down 17.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 113,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 315,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.75 million and a P/E ratio of -15.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories.

