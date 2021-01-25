Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.40. Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 16,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.81 million and a PE ratio of -14.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35.

About Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

