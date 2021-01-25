$434.35 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report $434.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $426.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $441.60 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $454.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $35.50. 28,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,771. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.