Paytomat (PTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57,967.13

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Paytomat has a total market cap of $57,967.13 and approximately $229.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00052525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00124630 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00071414 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00268311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00036792 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

Paytomat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

