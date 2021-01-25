Minereum (MNE) Trading Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $4,297.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Minereum has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00070125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.15 or 0.00742527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00047743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.07 or 0.04209237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017284 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,212,765 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

