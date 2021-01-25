Aurora (AOA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $480,236.00

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Aurora has a total market cap of $16.07 million and approximately $480,236.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aurora has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00070125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.15 or 0.00742527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00047743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.07 or 0.04209237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017284 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

