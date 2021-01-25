Matic Network (MATIC) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Matic Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Matic Network has a market cap of $171.05 million and approximately $36.39 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Matic Network has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Matic Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00070125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.15 or 0.00742527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00047743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.07 or 0.04209237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017284 BTC.

Matic Network Coin Profile

Matic Network (MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,877,830,674 coins. Matic Network’s official website is matic.network . The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

Matic Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MATICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.