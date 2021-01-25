$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.17. GoDaddy posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

GoDaddy stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $91.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.63.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $647,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,617 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,653 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 901,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,772,000 after buying an additional 270,411 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

