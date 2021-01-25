Verasity Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.80 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $320,669.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00089485 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000965 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016317 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00332285 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00029610 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.