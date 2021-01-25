Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.