-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.48). Natera reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Natera’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.73.

NTRA traded down $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $127.19.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $7,317,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 572,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,555,991.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,601,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 472,025 shares of company stock worth $41,055,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Natera by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 147,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Natera by 8,039.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Natera by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

