Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $2.18 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.72.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.82. 22,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

