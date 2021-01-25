SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.03. The stock had a trading volume of 406,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,381,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

