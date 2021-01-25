80,281 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Purchased by Insight Financial Services

Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Insight Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,147,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,424,000 after buying an additional 2,237,101 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,840,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.12. 17,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,364. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00.

