Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Green Dot makes up about 4.9% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 48.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $53,436.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $824,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 870,739 shares of company stock valued at $46,605,928. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,307. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.45.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

