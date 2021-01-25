Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 259 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 373,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,232,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,858,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 436,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after acquiring an additional 132,339 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $72.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.