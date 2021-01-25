Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 883,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 226,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.56. 609,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,252,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $203.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

