Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 5.7% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 122,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 45,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,293,041.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.04. 67,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,208. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.