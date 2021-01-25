Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Lifted by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $648,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $55.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,686. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11.

