Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 738 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLM traded down $2.39 on Monday, hitting $307.21. 16,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,279. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $319.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.70.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

