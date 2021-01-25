Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 35,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.41. 67,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,971. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.