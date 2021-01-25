Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 56,318 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 124.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 396,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,002. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Argus increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

