Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $19.04 Million Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.1% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VUG stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.89. The company had a trading volume of 52,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,199. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $260.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

