Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,173 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,650. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.73. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $64.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.