Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.89. 68,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,476. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $224.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.82.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

