V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 4,753.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.37. The stock had a trading volume of 85,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,106. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.02. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.