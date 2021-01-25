Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.37 and its 200 day moving average is $124.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

