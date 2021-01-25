Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.47. 480,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,650,286. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21.

