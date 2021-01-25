Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Sells 8,090 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 2.7% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $46,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.