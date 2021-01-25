IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.36. 869,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,880,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.