Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COWN. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cowen by 126.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 676,489 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cowen by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 294,997 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 170,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 710.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 129,964 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $2,956,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $26.85. 11,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $713.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $274.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.09 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

